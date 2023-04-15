After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four walks while hitting .105.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
