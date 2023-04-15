Mariners vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
George Kirby will start for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.
Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-250
|+200
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won four of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (40%).
- Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
- Seattle has played in 14 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-6-1).
- The Mariners have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-5
|3-3
|2-2
|4-5
|4-5
|2-2
