George Kirby will start for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won four of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (40%).

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Seattle has played in 14 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-6-1).

The Mariners have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-5 3-3 2-2 4-5 4-5 2-2

