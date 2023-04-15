How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 14 total home runs.
- Seattle's .391 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (64 total runs).
- The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Mariners have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.365).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|George Kirby
|Zach Plesac
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Smyly
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-9
|Away
|-
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|-
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|German Márquez
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Eric Lauer
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.