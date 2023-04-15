On Saturday, April 15, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (6-8) host Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-250). The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (0-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-1, 7.45 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

The Mariners have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

