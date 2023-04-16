On Sunday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.
  • Twice in eight games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.