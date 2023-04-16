Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .234 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
