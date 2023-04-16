After batting .265 with four doubles, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has five doubles and 10 walks while hitting .250.

Crawford will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 15 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.7% of those games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

