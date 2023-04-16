Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 16 hits, batting .356 this season with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .471 with four homers.
- In 84.6% of his 13 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
