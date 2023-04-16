The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez head into the final of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 14 total home runs.

Seattle's .391 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 64 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners rank 26th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.365).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Castillo is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs L 14-9 Away - Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home - Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies W 9-2 Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas

