How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez head into the final of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 14 total home runs.
- Seattle's .391 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 64 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners rank 26th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.365).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo (1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Castillo is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Smyly
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-9
|Away
|-
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|-
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Noah Davis
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
