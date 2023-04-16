The Seattle Mariners (6-8) and the Colorado Rockies (5-9) will clash on Sunday, April 16 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo pitching for the Mariners and Noah Davis toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +230 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-300). Seattle (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (1-0, 1.02 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 11 games this season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have not played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

