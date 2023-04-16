Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four quality competitions in store. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Today's NBA Games

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th) LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -4

MEM -4 MEM Odds to Win: -171

-171 LAL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 227.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Bucks on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 58-24

58-24 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -9

MIL -9 MIL Odds to Win: -436

-436 MIA Odds to Win: +342

+342 Total: 219 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and BSSC

TNT and BSSC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -7.5

PHO -7.5 PHO Odds to Win: -312

-312 LAC Odds to Win: +250

+250 Total: 225.5 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -8

DEN -8 DEN Odds to Win: -320

-320 MIN Odds to Win: +257

+257 Total: 224.5 points

