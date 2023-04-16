On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is batting .071 with a double and a walk.
  • Once in seven games this season, La Stella got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • La Stella has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
