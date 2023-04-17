After hitting .313 with four doubles, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has five doubles and 11 walks while batting .260.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Crawford enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .462.

In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

