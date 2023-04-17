Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 17 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .362 with nine extra-base hits.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Kelenic is batting .471 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 85.7% of his 14 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings