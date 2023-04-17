Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 17 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .362 with nine extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Kelenic is batting .471 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
  • In 85.7% of his 14 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Burnes (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
