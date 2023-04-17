Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 17 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .362 with nine extra-base hits.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Kelenic is batting .471 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 85.7% of his 14 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
