After batting .129 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .114 with five walks.

Wong has had a base hit in four of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings