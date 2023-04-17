Mariners vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-8) matching up at T-Mobile Park (on April 17) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.
The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (1-1, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Chris Flexen (0-2, 8.74 ERA).
Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Mariners have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).
- The Mariners have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (74 total), Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|L 14-9
|- vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
|April 14
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|- vs Austin Gomber
|April 15
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
|April 16
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Luis Castillo vs Noah Davis
|April 17
|Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
|April 18
|Brewers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
|April 19
|Brewers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
|April 21
|Cardinals
|-
|George Kirby vs Steven Matz
|April 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
|April 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
