Mariners vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.
The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-155
|+125
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 16 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-5
|3-3
|3-2
|5-5
|6-5
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.