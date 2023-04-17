The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .238 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings