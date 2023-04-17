Tommy La Stella -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella has a double and a walk while hitting .071.

La Stella produced a hit in one of seven games so far this season.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings