After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.484) and OPS (.911) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 62nd in slugging.

In 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%) France has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

France has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (43.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).

In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings