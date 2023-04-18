Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche are the favorite, with -200 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)

Avalanche (-200) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 9-8-17 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 55 games, earning 94 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Kraken went 11-10-3 in those contests (25 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.