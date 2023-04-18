The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .226.
  • Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 46.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • Rea (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.