The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .226.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 46.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

