The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Ayton, in his last game (April 16 loss against the Clippers) posted 18 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Ayton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 16.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 8.3 Assists -- 1.7 0.5 PRA 28.5 29.7 25.1 PR -- 28 24.6



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have given up 25 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 33 18 8 0 0 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

