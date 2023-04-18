The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Rangers (+110).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Devils vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-130)

Devils (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.9)

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have a 13-8-21 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 28 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 18-6-4 record (good for 40 points).

The 11 times this season the Devils ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

New Jersey has finished 4-6-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering nine points).

The Devils have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 47-7-6 in those games (to register 100 points).

In the 41 games when New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 62 points after finishing 30-9-2.

In the 57 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 35-16-6 (76 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 16-6-2 (34 points).

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have posted a record of 10-13-23 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 47-22-13.

New York has earned 32 points (11-9-10) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Rangers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

When New York has scored two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 47 games, earning 83 points from those contests.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 23-7-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 27-15-3 (57 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 20-6-10 to register 50 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Devils vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.