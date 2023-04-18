After batting .389 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 17 hits, batting .333 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is fifth in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

