Mariners vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-9) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.
The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea.
Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has a record of 4-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 77 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
|April 14
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Tommy Milone vs Austin Gomber
|April 15
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
|April 16
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Luis Castillo vs Noah Davis
|April 17
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
|April 18
|Brewers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
|April 19
|Brewers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
|April 21
|Cardinals
|-
|George Kirby vs Steven Matz
|April 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
|April 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
|April 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Bailey Falter
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.