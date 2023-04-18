Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-9) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea.

Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Mariners have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Seattle has a record of 4-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 77 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 12 @ Cubs W 5-2 Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
April 14 Rockies W 5-3 Tommy Milone vs Austin Gomber
April 15 Rockies W 9-2 George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
April 16 Rockies W 1-0 Luis Castillo vs Noah Davis
April 17 Brewers L 7-3 Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
April 18 Brewers - Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
April 19 Brewers - Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
April 21 Cardinals - George Kirby vs Steven Matz
April 22 Cardinals - Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
April 23 Cardinals - Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
April 25 @ Phillies - Logan Gilbert vs Bailey Falter

