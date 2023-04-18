The Seattle Mariners versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jarred Kelenic and Rowdy Tellez.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Brewers have +135 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-7-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-6 3-3 3-2 5-6 6-6 2-2

