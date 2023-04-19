J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .250 with five doubles and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.

Crawford has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

