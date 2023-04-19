J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .250 with five doubles and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.
- Crawford has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
