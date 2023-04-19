After hitting .371 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (17) this season while batting .315 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in seven games this year (43.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings