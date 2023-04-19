Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .371 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (17) this season while batting .315 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in seven games this year (43.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Lauer (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
