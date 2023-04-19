Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames on Wednesday.

Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 17 total home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in baseball, slugging .372.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.228).

Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 82 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (1-0) in his third start this season.

His last appearance was on Saturday, April 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Gonzales will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Tommy Milone Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies W 9-2 Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Marco Gonzales Taijuan Walker

