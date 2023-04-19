As they go for the series sweep, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) will clash with the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-130). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (2-1, 5.28 ERA)

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 4-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

