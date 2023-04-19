The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .239 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year (33.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
