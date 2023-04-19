Wednesday, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rockies.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .050 with a double.
  • Murphy produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Murphy has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lauer (2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
