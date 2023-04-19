Wednesday, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rockies.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .050 with a double.

Murphy produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Murphy has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings