Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- hitting .308 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.472) and OPS (.877) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- France has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- France has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 72.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lauer (2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.28 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.