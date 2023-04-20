The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series.

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW is the place to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Kraken square off.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players