The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW is the place to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Kraken square off.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA
3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL
10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 36 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.