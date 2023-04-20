Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Avalanche have -225 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+190).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+190) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).

Seattle has been at least a +190 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 34.5% chance to win.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.

During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

