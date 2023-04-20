Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Avalanche have -225 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+190).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+190)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).
- Seattle has been at least a +190 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 34.5% chance to win.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.
- During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
