The Phoenix Suns will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Los Angeles has put together a 32-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Clippers put up only two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns allow (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than when playing on the road (113.9).

The Suns are draining 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Clippers average 112.7 points per game, 1.7 less than on the road (114.4). On defense they give up 110.6 points per game at home, five less than away (115.6).

Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (110.6 per game) than away (115.6).

The Clippers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (24.1) than on the road (23.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cameron Payne Questionable Back

Clippers Injuries