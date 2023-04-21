The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is batting .111 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Pollock has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to opposing batters.
