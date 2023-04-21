Jayson Tatum be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 119-106 win against the Hawks, Tatum had 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Let's look at Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 7.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.9 PRA 43.5 43.5 40.1 PR -- 38.9 36.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.3



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 40 29 10 6 5 1 1 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.