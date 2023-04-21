Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (8-11) against the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 21.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-2).

Mariners vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 14 times and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 4-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 85 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule