When the Seattle Mariners (8-11) and St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) square of in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 21, George Kirby will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Cardinals will send Steven Matz to the hill. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (1-1, 3.78 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 14 times and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 4-7 (36.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

