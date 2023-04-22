On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .129.
  • Pollock has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (27.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 82nd in ERA (8.10), 83rd in WHIP (2.050), and 41st in K/9 (8.6).
