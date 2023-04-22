On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .129.

Pollock has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (27.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

