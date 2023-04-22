The Colorado Avalanche ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Kraken have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-150).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 9-8-17 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 28 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-10-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 96 points in their 56 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-7-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 26 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

