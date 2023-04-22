Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .237.
  • Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with more than one RBI four times (23.5%).
  • In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 8.10 ERA ranks 85th, 2.050 WHIP ranks 86th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd.
