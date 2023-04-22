Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .237.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with more than one RBI four times (23.5%).

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings