The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 13 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

