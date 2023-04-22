Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kolten Wong (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has five walks while batting .098.
- Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
