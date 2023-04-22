How to Watch the Mariners vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Luis Castillo and Miles Mikolas are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 20th in baseball with 19 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Seattle's .373 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (90 total).
- The Mariners are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Castillo (2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Castillo is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Noah Davis
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
|4/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Jack Flaherty
|4/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Bailey Falter
|4/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Taijuan Walker
|4/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Matt Strahm
|4/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alek Manoah
