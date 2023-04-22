Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tommy La Stella, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is hitting .125 with a double and two walks.
- La Stella has had a hit in a game twice this year, in nine games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.