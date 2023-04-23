J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 14 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 150th in slugging.

In 47.6% of his 21 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In nine of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings