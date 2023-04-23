Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .343 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 21 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .323 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 78.9% of his games this year (15 of 19), with more than one hit five times (26.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (26.3%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (52.6%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
